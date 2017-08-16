Solar Eclipse In The Skies Over Bluffton

by Benji Bergstrand A solar eclipse will be visible from the Bluffton area on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 21, and local families are choosing unique ways to experience this rare event.
Bluffton residents will be ale to see about 80 percent coverage of the sun, but parts of the U.S. will get to see the eclipse in 100 percent coverage, also called totality. The total eclipse will be visible in a band 60-70 miles wide that will first become visible in the U.S. on the coast of Oregon. The eclipse will then cross the country from northwest to southeast and will last be visible on the coast of South Carolina.
The difference between totality and near-totality can apparently be quite distinct, and several Bluffton families are making the journey to see it, including the Forrest and Gail Clingerman family who have friends living within the path of totality in Tennessee. “We decided to go because it is a rare event, and I remember watching the last one when I was in elementary school,” Gail Clingerman said. “I wanted my kids to experience it too.”
Eclipse viewers in the path of totality will get to see the moon completely cover the sun for about 2 ½ minutes. The effects are dramatic. “It gets totally dark in the middle of the day,” Clingerman said. “I’ve heard that sometimes roosters start crowing, and my friends live in the country, so it will be interesting to see if that happens.” Cows and other farm animals may start to head toward their barns and birds stop chirping because they think night has come.
The real show is in the sky, of course. Stars will come out as the sky gets dark, and the sun’s corona becomes visible as a soft halo of light around the dark edges of the moon. By all accounts, the experience is other-worldly and awe inspiring.
See the full story in the Bluffton News