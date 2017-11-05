The Scoreboard Holds Grand Opening

The Grand Opening and ribbon cutting for The Scoreboard, Spiritwear and Custom Apparel, at 111 North Main Street was held Friday, May 12.
Natalie Mueller bought the store a year ago from the Shannons. Mueller kept the name of the store, but did extensive updating of the store décor with a pirate chandelier, hanging displays and shelving.
As a result of her participation in the Bluffton Center for Entrepreneur’s Ropp Triplett Business Plan Competition, where she won second place, she realized that she needed to “make a clear differentiation of new ownership.”
Choosing a new name was a struggle, but, one day, while changing a bulb in one of her scoreboards, the idea of using “Scoreboard” as the new name just popped out at her.
Mueller believes that the strength of her store lies in “service, personalized service.” For example, one of the nice things about buying from her is her ability to keep track of who is buying what for whom. As a result, it’s easier to prevent duplication of gift items purchased from her store.
The store carries everything from onesies on up in apparel, along with bags, mugs, seats, piggy banks, headbands and sporting needs like mouth guards.
Tees can be personalized from transfers that she has or can produce, and her stock represents several area schools.
There are tees with a variety of logos: sports, schools, and inspirational sayings.
Tees range in price from $12 to $20.
Her goal is to have “all of your custom apparel needs.”