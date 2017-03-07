New Taxi Service Hopes To Fill Need Within The Community

The Bluffton News - 101 N. Main St. - P.O.Box 49 - Bluffton, OH 45817
by Paula McKibben There’s a new service in town: the Bluffton Taxi Service. Owners Danielle and Rey Bullock began the business to service Bluffton and the surrounding communities.
According to Danielle, she and Rey have always wanted to own their own business, especially one that would help others in some way. After some informal research, they came up with the idea that a transportation service might fill a need in the community.
She and her husband considered the idea for a couple of months and then went into business in April, fully insured and licensed by the state as a DBA. As a result, residents can now see a charcoal-colored Chevy Malibu with a magnetic Taxi sign on top cruising the community on pick up and drop off runs. Even though the car is not wheelchair accessible, wheelchairs and walkers can be stowed in the trunk.
Bullock has advertised on Facebook by saying they are “More than just a ride.” Services include taxi rides, same-day courier runs, airport pick up and drop off and personalized elderly services. The driver, Danielle, is a licensed nurse’s assistant who is first aid and CPR certified.
Danielle, an STNA who has worked in nursing homes, says, “I love to help people.” She loves the idea of actually having a business with a goal of helping others. Although she works as an STNA on Tuesday mornings, she is available as a taxi and courier driver 24/7 at all other times.
For an airport pick up, Danielle would meet the client inside the terminal with a sign with the client’s name, would provide non-alcoholic drinks, newspapers, magazines and a phone charger.
For the elderly, she provides the courtesy of meeting them at their door, helping them to the car and other amenities that demonstrate respect and caring.
The Bullocks did extensive research before setting their rates, but the price structure varies. For specifics, please call Danielle at 419-890-2696, and she will be happy to explain the rates as they would apply to your trip.
Danielle emphasizes, “I’m here as a friend giving you a ride.” She says it’s like giving her grandma a ride. To arrange for transportation or delivery of packages or documents, call Bluffton Taxi Service at 419-890-2696.