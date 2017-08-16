Many Changes Take Place In Village During “Construction Season”

by Paula McKibben It would be hard not to notice that there have been a lot of changes in Bluffton over the summer – almost impossible. Not only has the village made noticeable changes, but also companies who do business here, as well as individual residents.
The village itself has 14 different roads up for improvement, anywhere from striping to paving. One of the most noticeable has been the alley between Harmon Road and Main Street. Others include small connecting streets like Vine, Franklin and Brookwood. The most expensive street project was College Avenue from Albert to Main at $57,343.50.
Even though residents can’t see it, Jesse Blackburn, the assistant to the village administrator, considers the beginning of the geographic information system mapping (GIS) to be the most significant improvement. According to Senate Bill 2, Ohio municipalities must “demonstrate ongoing technical, financial and managerial capability by implementing an asset management program. This is a priority to ensure safe and reliable drinking water for Ohio citizens.”
Blackburn indicated that the project is mandated by the State of Ohio to begin by October 2018. As usual for Bluffton, this puts the community ahead of the deadline to begin the project. Wessler Engineering was contracted to do the mapping. The goal is to map the water, sewer, and storm drains and lines and to add information into the system that has been maintained in four or five different locations over the last 100 years.
Two projects occurred as a result of grants submitted by Blackburn: the Natureworks Grant and the Johnny Appleseed Cooperative Parks Improvement Grant.
