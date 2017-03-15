Lot Next to Wendy’s Soon to Accommodate Semi Truck Parking

Howard Boxley Contracting, Xenia, is building an access road and truck parking area for Wendy’s Restaurant on State Route 103 near I-75, creating another entrance to the restaurant.
The road and lot were supposed to have been done at the same time as the building of Wendy’s, but was never finished. The work under the ground has been completed, and now, weather permitting, the road and parking area will be accomplished.
Jeremy Sturts is managing the onsite work here as well as jobs in Canton, Brunswick, Kent State and Springfield.
This year, Howard Boxley Contracting will be building 20-something Wendy’s restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania.