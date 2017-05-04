Local Resident Presented Professional Engineer License at Statehouse Ceremony

Thomas Lynn Downey, P.E., was presented with his Professional Engineering License at a Statehouse ceremony hosted by the State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers & Surveyors and the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE).
Downey, a graduate of Bluffton High School and a current resident of Bluffton, Ohio, earned both his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering technology and his master of science in engineering from the University of Toledo. Today, he is employed as an engineer at Hawthorn Seving, Inc.
Downey is a member of the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers, the state’s leading organization advocating for engineers. OSPE, a state affiliate of the National Society of Professional Engineers, was established in 1878 to promote the ethical conduct of practicing professional engineers, to promote high standards for engineering education, and to advance public safety and welfare. OSPE represents all disciplines and practice divisions of the engineering profession: industry, private practice, government, construction, and education.