Habitat for Humanity ReStore Offers Free Local Pick-Up Service

by Benji Bergstrand As the weather turns warmer, people’s thoughts turn to spring cleaning, and spring cleaning often involves a bit of re-organizing and purging of items that are still useful but no longer wanted or needed. The problem then becomes what to do with these items, especially when they are too large or bulky to transport yourself.
Thankfully the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lima offers a free pick-up service that serves the local area, and it benefits a lot more than just a Bluffton homeowner looking to free up a little garage space.
ReStore manager, Jim Lewis, calls it the “triple win.”
“We’ve all heard of a win-win situation,” Lewis says, “but a ReStore donation creates a win-win-win situation because usable material is kept out of the landfill, the public can shop the ReStore to save money on home improvement materials, and, best of all, we raise money to build homes for struggling local families.”
The Lima-area ReStore serves the Bluffton area by offering a free pick-up service of new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials and more. Many of these donated items would have ended up in the landfill. “I don’t know how many times we’ve had people tell us their donation would’ve been thrown away if we hadn’t been available for a pick-up or drop-off donation,” Lewis said.
All of those donations add up to a lot of material being kept out of local landfills. Habitat has done studies to determine just how much material that is, and, according to those figures, the Lima ReStore has diverted 3,000 tons of material in the past year alone.
While it’s great that a ReStore donation benefits the local environment, that’s not actually the store’s core mission. “We’re certainly happy about all of the recycling and re-using that goes on at the store, but what we’re really doing here is supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity to build simple, decent houses for families in need,” Lewis said. “I love to go up to a volunteer who might be cleaning a refrigerator or a cabinet, ask them what they’re doing, and, after they answer, I say, ‘no, you’re building a house for someone in need’ because that’s really what they’re doing.”
By that logic, Bluffton residents can clean out their garage, shed or house and the extra space will be nice, but what they will really be doing is building a house for a local family in need.
More details on the ReStore can be found at www.restorelima.org or by calling 419.222.4257.