Gideon Suspended By Medical Board, Requests Hearing

by Paula McKibben Dr. James A. Gideon, Bluffton physician, 132 Garau Street, was issued a Notice of Summary Suspension from practicing medicine by the State Medical Board of Ohio on June 14. Gideon was notified that he had 30 days to request a hearing.
According to the Entry of Order from the Board, “Dr. Gideon’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
The Board will determine “whether or not to limit, revoke, permanently revoke, suspend, refuse to register or reinstate your certificate to practice medicine and surgery, or to reprimand you or place you on probation.”
The reason given for the suspension in The Notice of Summary Suspension states: “In the routine course of your medical practice … you engaged in sexual misconduct, sexual impropriety and/or sexual contact” with five patients from Sept. 2013 through May 2017.
Gideon admitted improprieties in a sworn statement taken by a Board investigator regarding the reported misconduct on May 16. The improprieties are related to inappropriate touching and inappropriate disrobing and draping practices.
Although Gideon has requested a hearing, the Board has the power to designate its action as permanent even without a hearing. “An individual subject to a permanent action taken by the board is forever thereafter ineligible to hold a certificate to practice and the board shall not accept an application for reinstatement of the certificate or for issuance of a new certificate.”
However, every story has two sides, and this one is no different. Gideon believes that the conclusions drawn by the medical board are based on incomplete information. He hopes to provide a more balanced interpretation of these patient interactions: “Having reviewed the basis for this decision, I believe that it is based on partial and misleading information, and I would therefore like to provide some additional information for your consideration.”
According to Gideon, the investigator arrived without prior notice on a day when he was seeing 30-35 patients and expected him to address all of his questions while he was seeing his patients that day. “The interview was conducted with no notice, catching me at a time when I had not had a chance to think through this and was in the middle of seeing patients and completely distracted.” As a result, Gideon believes that the document, created in the context of intense and unremitting questioning, while he was attempting to see patients, does not accurately represent either his motivation or his intent in the care of these patients.
Gideon says he often briefly massages injection areas just before and after the injections to help reduce the needle trauma, diminishing the overall pain level. “I have been using a light touch for a couple of months and have found it to be very popular with patients in terms of pain relief subsequent to injections. There is literature that supports this as a modality of pain control.”
