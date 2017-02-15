DTR Industries to Receive New Name

The Bluffton News - 101 N. Main St. - P.O.Box 49 - Bluffton, OH 45817
DTR Industries, Inc., President and COO Takahisa Kato, announced that the Bluffton, Ohio, company will change its name to SumiRiko Ohio, Inc., effective March 1, 2017.
On Oct. 1, 2014, Tokai Rubber Industries, LTD, DTR Industries’ parent company and owner, officially changed their company name to Sumitomo Riko Company, LTD.
Tokai Rubber Industries, LTD, was founded in 1929 and has developed various products for the automotive, industrial and information technologies industries based on their compounding technologies for high-polymer materials. Over the last 88 years, the company achieved the No. 1 share in the global market of automotive anti-vibration rubber products and became a global corporation with subsidiaries in 23 countries and 105 business sites, including DTR Industries, Inc., in Bluffton, Ohio. The company has been actively accelerating business development in new industries as part of a strategy to strengthen existing business. As part of Sumitomo Riko’s 2020 vision, the corporate focus will be on four kinds of markets: automotive, electronics, infrastructure, and housing environment medical and nursing healthcare.
In order to accelerate the entrance into new business markets, the company made the decision to change their name in 2014 to Sumitomo Riko. The new name combined the trustworthy global brand “Sumitomo” with the Japanese word Riko (physics, chemistry and engineering), which represent the core technologies of the company. Tokai Rubber Industries, Inc., was acquired by Sumitomo Electric Industries, LTD, in 1937 and has had a long and successful 80 year history with Sumitomo Electric Industries.
In keeping with this global vision, it was decided that Sumitomo Riko subsidiaries would also undergo the company name change and take advantage of global branding. This is the primary reason for DTR Industries, Inc., changing their company name to SumiRiko Ohio, Inc. This is also an effort to make common all of the different names of the 105 business sites in 23 countries that have evolved over Sumitomo Riko’s long and successful 88 year history.
DTR Industries, Inc., is located on Snider Rd. in Bluffton, Ohio, and manufactures anti-vibration products for the automotive industry. The company was established in 1988 and employs 600 associates.
There will be no change to DTR Industries’ ownership, management or daily operations as a result of the name change, and the company will continue its efforts to be a Global Excellent Manufacturing Company.