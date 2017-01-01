Dr. James, Bluffton Chiropractor, Set to Move from South to North Main Street

The Bluffton News - 101 N. Main St. - P.O.Box 49 - Bluffton, OH 45817
Dr. Robert E. James Jr., Bluffton chiropractor, will change his location from 204 S. Main Street to 546 N. Main Street beginning March 31.
James has been a chiropractor in Bluffton since May 19, 1975 – 42 years – and has had offices at 322 N. Main and 324 N. Main, as well as at 204 S. Main. James indicated that 42 years in business says to his clients, “I’m steady. I will be here when they need me.”
For an office, James needs a good parking area, easy access to the office, three to four rooms and a bathroom. His new location offers him a much better parking area than he has had previously, and he has added a ramp to facilitate entering and leaving his office. He has also remodeled the bathroom and added paneling throughout.
James has done all of the remodeling himself. “I do everything myself. This is all me.”
However, a lot of construction happens in the outdoors. His father, a pipefitter and welder, insisted that his sons find indoor work.
His father even suggested that the boys try chiropracty because of an experience that he had at work. While he was welding on a tower at the Standard Oil Refinery, another man working on the tower had a seizure. Fortunately, the man’s foot caught in the ladder, preventing him from falling to the ground. After the experience, the man visited a chiropractor. Just nine visits later, he no longer was having seizures.
James, a 1971 Allen East graduate, followed his dad’s suggestion and graduated from the Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Missouri. He worked full-time in the supply department of an insurance company and went to school at night, paying his way as he went.
To keep his license, he must continue to go to school, accumulating 36 hours of training every two years. As a result, he is always learning new techniques to make things easier and more comfortable for both him and his clients. According to James, “Every chiropractor finds what works best for them.”
One thing that James insists on is that people don’t have to wait to see him. He says, “I hate going to appointments to wait my turn.” As a result, walk-ins are always welcome.
Besides wanting his clients not to have to wait, his goal has been “to help individuals and families save money and keep them in the best alignment possible for good health and wellness.”
To accommodate this, he has Family and Single Unlimited Plans that patrons can subscribe to by paying monthly instead of at each visit. He believes that having a cash only business is good for him and his clients.
Hours at his business will remain the same: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursdays, closed. His phone number is still 419-358-1444.