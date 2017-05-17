Dr. Chappell Contributes to Heart Research

Dr. Terry Chappell’s article about the impact of the Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy (TACT) was featured as the cover story of the May 2017 issue of the Townsend Letter, the Examiner of Alternative Medicine. Centered in Pt. Townsend, Washington, the TL publishes a print magazine about alternative medicine. It is written by researchers, health practitioners and patients. As a forum for the entire alternative medicine community, the monthly periodical presents scientific information (pro and con) on a wide variety of alternative medicine topics.
TACT was a group effort of more than 100 physicians from the U.S. and Canada led by Dr. Gervasio Lamas, Chief of Cardiology at Columbia University. 1708 patients participated in randomized, double-blind clinical trial that demonstrated the effectiveness of intravenous EDTA for treating known coronary artery disease. Both medical school faculty and practicing physicians contributed to the study.
The findings were published first in 2012 in the Journal of the American Medical Association and subsequently in several other prominent journals. Since then, a confirmatory clinical trial was funded by the National Institutes of Health and is now in progress. Dr. Lamas reviewed Dr. Chappell’s summary of the evidence to date and commented, “(I) read your article and really liked it. (It was) balanced and accurate.”
Dr. Chappell has provided chelation therapy for his patients since 1981. He has lectured for many organizations on the topic throughout the U.S. and has published widely on the topic. His office is the Celebration of Health Center, which is adjacent to the city parking lot in Bluffton.