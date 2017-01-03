Chili Cook-Off Raises over $1,300 for Bluffton Community Assistance Program

Hundreds gathered in the Middle School Cafetorium on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to enjoy local chili recipes and entertainment provided by Dancers Elite and Krysti’s Music Studio. The response from the community was so large (over 125) that many of the chili pots were empty by 6:15 p.m. Over $1,300 was raised for the Bluffton Community Assistance Program from the tasting fees, sandwiches and pies. The People’s Choice Award for Best Chili went to Tony Pinks.
The Chili Cook-Off was sponsored by the mission committee of Bluffton Presbyterian Church with assistance from Bluffton Baptist Church, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, First Methodist Church, St. John’s United Church of Christ. Chili entries were provided by Sarah Brauen, Tom Hursey, Marilyn Edwards, Jim Enneking, Kim Best, Diane Winebar from Bluffton Presbyterian Church; Tony Pinks from Emmanuel United Church of Christ; and the McKinley and Feuneman families from Bluffton Baptist Church.