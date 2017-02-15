Campito Lindo Opens in Bluffton, Offers Menu Items Made Fresh Daily

The Bluffton News - 101 N. Main St. - P.O.Box 49 - Bluffton, OH 45817
by Paula McKibben Campito Lindo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina is now open for business at 142 N. Main in Bluffton, close to the Town Hall. The new owner is Enrique Cabrera, who is also one of the owners of El Campo in Ada. However, Cabrera has hired Carlos Vazquez as the manager. According to Vazquez, Cabrera said, “I trust you,” and gave him this opportunity.
This is not to imply that Vazquez is not familiar with the restaurant business. He came to the United States from La Piedad, Michoacan, Mexico, and has been working in restaurants in the area since he was 15. He started out as a dishwasher and progressed to bus boy, server and cook. He and his friends Manuel Garcia and Jose Refugio Lopez Casio knew Cabrera and were hired by him as cook and server/cook, respectively. Friendly Rosalia Bonales, Bluffton, meets, seats and serves customers. Part-time employees include Mike Mooney, Jason Rayl, Kerry Bush, and Manuel Nieves.
Besides the employees, the décor inside has changed somewhat. The brightly colored walls, tables, and chairs are still there, but an elevated bar has been added, along with tables that Bonales’ husband made and the four full-time employees hand-painted with pictures of a Mexican village and its people.
When patrons come to this Mexican restaurant, Vazquez says, “We are going to do good food for Bluffton all day.” All the food is made from scratch. According to Vazquez, previous owners might have opened a can of refried beans to serve, but not at this establishment. The refried beans, rice, salsa, meat and cheese dip are all made fresh daily.
However, Vazquez laments, people here expect food faster than people do in Mexico. As a result, some food that they may have taken the time to mix by hand in Mexico is mixed with a blender. The ingredients are the same, the recipe is the same, just a mechanical method has been adopted to get the speedy service that patrons here demand.
Also, the prices should be pleasing to patrons. What Vazquez expects to be the most popular meal, Fajita Texans, with beef, shrimp and chicken, is priced at $13.99. Ala carte items begin at $1.99 for enchiladas and go up to $7 for multiple orders of the choices including burritos, tostadas, tamales, tacos, chimichangas, and super burritos.
Other types of items on the menu are appetizers, salads, combinations, side orders, chicken, seafood, steak, fajitas, desserts and specialties of the house. There is even a separate lunch menu with items like the super burrito and el pony flautas beginning at just $4.99.
Vazquez is aware that many of their menu items are available in Findlay and Lima, so his plan is to offer specials weekly that are not offered at other restaurants in the area. He hopes to begin this within a month.
He has other plans for the future as well. Though there is currently a small children’s menu, he hopes to offer an expanded children’s menu. Being open for more hours and creating more opportunities for employment are also on his list. He also hopes to open the bar within the next month.
Hours at the restaurant are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carry out is available by calling 567-226-1266.
Vazquez’s attitude is to “try to do the right thing. Good food every day. The whole world is full of good people.” He and the other employees are creating a little piece of Mexico for the good people in our area.