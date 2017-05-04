Burkholder Nominates Bluffton Schools for Fund Provided by Monsanto Program

Bluffton Exempted Village Schools was recently the recipient of a $2,500 donation through the America’s Farmer’s Grow Communities Monsanto Fund. Chad Burkholder was the farmer that nominated Bluffton Schools to enter this contest. According to Bluffton Schools Superintendent Greg Denecker, these funds will be utilized to purchase books for students in the elementary that revolve around agriculture.
“We thank Chad Burkholder for nominating our school district and look forward to seeing our elementary students reading about farming and the many other areas related to agriculture,” Denecker said.
The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through the communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farm communities and the communities where Monsanto employees live and work.
