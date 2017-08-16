BU Announces Moyer Nature Center

A new 1,800 square foot Moyer Nature Center has been funded and is scheduled for completion later this fall within the Bluffton University Nature Preserve, Bluffton’s president, Dr. James M. Harder, announced today.
“This project will provide a very useful multi-purpose building for environmental science education within the northwest Ohio region,” Harder said. “Bluffton University is most grateful to Harriett Moyer, a Bluffton native, resident and alumna, for her passion for educating for environmental sustainability and for fully providing the funds needed for this new facility.”
The Moyer Nature Center’s name also recognizes Harriett’s late husband, Keith Moyer, a 1950 graduate of Bluffton, who shared her passion for environmental sustainability.
“The university’s 160 acre nature preserve, located immediately adjacent to the main campus, has long been a special place for appreciating the natural world and for learning,” Harder noted.
“But it has lacked the physical program center to realize its full potential. This new structure will help facilitate environmental education opportunities for all ages in years to come.”
The Moyer Nature Center is an early manifestation of “Simply Innovate – the Campaign for Bluffton.” The building’s environmental science focus will complement the campaign’s signature project, the Austin E. Knowlton Science Center, which is scheduled to be open on the main campus in 2020.
Contractors began clearing the building site for the Moyer Nature Center late last month. The new 30 by 60 foot building will be constructed of metal, wood and cultured stone with a vaulted ceiling and pond views.
