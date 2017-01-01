Bluffton Village Council April 24 Meeting Report

The Bluffton News - 101 N. Main St. - P.O.Box 49 - Bluffton, OH 45817
Phone: 419-358-8010 Fax: 419-358-8020
by Sarah Beechboard A meeting of the Village of Bluffton Council was held at Town Hall this Monday, April 24. The meeting was called to order at 8 p.m. and was adjourned promptly around 8:30 p.m. As soon as it got underway, both the minutes and bills from the past few weeks were passed without discussion.
The first piece of legislation brought was simply an amendment of a previous ordinance.
The second, Ordinance No. 05-17 passed its first reading. It was “to vacate an alley as requested by Thomas W. Schmidt” as council discussed during the last bimonthly meeting.
The final legislation was Resolution No. 10-17. The resolution “making certain transfers” was passed on its first reading by emergency.
As per usual, the administrator’s report came next. Mayor Judy Augsburger continues to give this report, as council still waits for a new village administrator. The first item on her agenda was a proffer. “The Village of Bluffton Tree Commission would like to extend an invitation to the Bluffton community for a celebration of Arbor Day on Saturday, April 29, at the Village Arboretum on Lake Street at 10:00 a.m.” The event will recognize the Girl Scouts for their tree tagging project and include a two-hour work day following the ceremony. The mayor included an official proclamation that reads “I, Judy M. Augsburger … urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees, woodlands, and, further, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”
Next on the administrator’s report was an employment opportunity. Bluffton is now accepting applications for both lifeguards and management for the pool. These applications can be found in the lobby of the Town Hall, and they are due by April 28. Questions will be answered at 419-358-2066.
After a few other items, Mayor Augsburger finished her report with the annual spring clean-up. It has been scheduled for May 19-30. Dumpsters will be ready beside the maintenance garage (455 N. Spring St.). They are to be used only by village residents; those using the dumpsters may be randomly checked by village employees. Things like motor oil, paint, vehicle batteries, and tires are not permissible.
Safety Services went next, starting with Police Chief Ryan Burkholder. He presented a few finished projects that include new shotguns and a new WatchGuard cruiser camera system. This equipment is now up and running; Chief Burkholder thanked council for their support. The police also announced that it will be hosting a bicycle rodeo. The event will be held on May 13 from 8 a.m. -11 a.m. at the Buckeye Park. There will be lessons, snacks, a bike raffle, and more. The fire chief and EMS chief both talked about some equipment and station improvements as well.
Streets and Alleys gave a report next that included information about the ongoing project regarding the intersection at S. Main and College Ave. The committee has recommended the approval of flashing beacons, among other things, to promote safety. The total cost estimate is $11,730. The discussion about this intersection has been going on for quite some time, the main concern being safety for pedestrians. During Public Comment, Paula Scott thanked council animatedly for their support and action towards a more secure intersection.
A tree commission meeting will be held on April 25 at 7 p.m., streets and alleys committee meeting will be held on April 27 at 6 p.m., and the next council meeting will be on May 8 at 8 p.m., all at the Town Hall.