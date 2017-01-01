Bluffton Relay For Hope Set For This Weekend At BFR

The Relay for Hope is this Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, at Bluffton Family Recreation. A variety of events will occur in support of the fight against cancer.
Luminaries can be purchased for $5 each beginning at 2 p.m.
Food options include a lasagna dinner from 4:30 – 6:30 for $8. Trinity Lutheran Church will sell sandwiches, chips and drinks starting at 6:30 p.m. inside the building. Popcorn and ice cream will also be available.
The silent auction runs from 5 to 10 p.m. with pie contest judging at 6:45 p.m. and a homemade pie auction at 7:30 p.m.
Kids games will run from 6:30-8:00 p.m. BFR will provide free games. Teams are providing two bounce houses for a fee and free putt putt golf.
Musicians will include Katie Hohenbrink, Jim Boedecker and Nick Nowlan.
Special events also include a 5K Glow Run/Walk, a Remembrance Service and a Fireman’s Lap.
The closing ceremony is at 8:00 a.m., Saturday morning.