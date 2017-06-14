Bluffton Recently Named A Purple Heart Community

In a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Findlay on Tuesday, June 6, Bluffton mayor Judy Augsburger presented a proclamation, along with the Hancock County Commissioners and mayors of the other Hancock County communities, to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1974.
At the ceremony, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1974 presented the commissioners with a Purple Heart flag.
The Purple Heart, according to the Proclamation, is the oldest military decoration in the world that is still in use and the first award made available to the common soldier. The award was created by George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit and was first awarded in Aug. 7, 1782. General Douglas Mac- Arthur reissued the award as the Purple Heart in 1932. It is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Services wounded or killed in action while engaged in combat.
Six members of the American Legion Post 382 in Bluffton have received the Purple Heart.