Bluffton Lions Club Selects Barbara Plaugher as Citizen of the Year

The Bluffton Lions Club is pleased to announce that Barbara Plaugher is the recipient of its 2016 Citizen of the Year Award. For over 60 years, she has been involved with helping others.
Raised on a farm near Harrod, she graduated from Harrod High School in 1954, and Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. Barbara received a Bachelor of Science in Professional Arts from St. Joseph College, Windham, Maine, in 1984, and Master of Science in Education from the University of Dayton in 1988. Each of these educational experiences helped her serve the community in the future.
Her service began when she worked in the Bluffton Hospital and Dr. Rodabaugh's office and continued in various positions at Bluffton Hospital. Later, she continued as the hospital merged with Blanchard Valley Regional Health Center. Because of her excellent work in health care, in 2013 she was presented with the Albert E. Dykes Health Care Worker of the Year Award, presented by the Ohio Hospital Association to the best health care worker in the state of Ohio.
In 1956, Barbara married Arliss, and they have four grown offspring: Roger(Rosemary) Plaugher of Bluffton, Randall(Teresa) Plaugher of Wapakoneta, Susan(Keith) Kaufman of Columbus, and Mary Plaugher of Stockton, California.
The Plaughers also became involved in organizations and churches in the area. Barbara has been active as an organist at St. Johns UCC in Bluffton and a relief organist in several other area churches.
The Plaughers joined the Bluffton Lions Club in 2002 and have been very active ever since. Barbara has served as club secretary, club·president twice, a member of the Board of Directors and is the club newspaper editor. She and Arliss are available for every Lions Club activity or project and have been for the last 15 years.
Barbara expanded her participation in Lions to the state and international level. She has served as Zone Chairman, District Vice-Governor and District Governor. She currently is Lions Club International Foundation Coordinator for District 13-0H1. She was named a Melvin Jones Fellow in 201l. This is awarded by Lions International for exemplary contributions by a Lion.
Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity(VOSH) is an international organization providing vision services and eyeglasses to the poor in underserved countries. Barbara is VOSH-Ohio Secretary, Newspaper Editor, and Board Member. She has organized 25 VOSH/OHIO missions to the underdeveloped nations and has participated in about 20.
These are only a few of Barbara's activities. Because of all her and Arliss's volunteer efforts, in 2010 the Lima News presented them with the Jefferson Award for volunteer Service.
The Bluffton Lions Club thanks Barbara for all her service and will honor her at a dinner(catered by Henry's) at the Town Hall (third floor), Tuesday, April 18. Fellowship is at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6:00, with the awards ceremony to follow. Cost of the dinner is $18. Anyone wishing to celebrate with Barbara is invited to attend. Reservations can be made by contacting Gene Long at 419-358-8189 or mailing a check to Bluffton Lions Club, P.O. 223 Bluffton, OH 45817.