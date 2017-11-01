Bluffton Exempted Village School Board Makes Appointments for 2017

The Bluffton News - 101 N. Main St. - P.O.Box 49 - Bluffton, OH 45817
The Bluffton Board of Education met for a re-organizational meeting and a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at the elementary media center.
After the agenda was approved, officers were elected for the 2017 year:
Ken Lugibihl was elected president and Brad Fruchey was elected as vice president.
Standing authorizations for the treasurer and superintendent were then approved. The treasurer is authorized to secure advances from the auditor, to borrow monies in anticipation of school foundation tax receipts, to invest inactive funds at the most productive interest rate, to pay all bills within the limits of the appropriations resolution as bills are received, to have blanket authority to advance from the general fund as needed to prevent deficit balances, to do appropriation modifications as necessary, to be Director for Allen County Health Insurance Benefits Council of Governments in absence of the superintendent, and to enroll the Board of Education for membership in the Ohio School Boards Association and OSBA Legal Assistance Fund.
The superintendent was authorized to employ temporary personnel as needed, to be named the purchasing agent, to be named as the board president’s representative to appoint trustees to the Rhodes State College Board, to be named Director for Allen County Health Insurance Benefits Council of Governments, to be the duly authorized representative of the Board of Education to accept all resignations, and to be the designee for any student suspension appeal.
Next, the regular meeting dates and times were approved: all on Monday and at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise stated, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 26, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 11, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m.
The following were appointed by the Board to represent the Bluffton Exempted Village Board of Education for 2017: official delegate to the 2017 Ohio School Board Conference, Jeremy Scoles; alternate delegate to that conference, Brad Fruchey; legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board Association, Wes Klinger; student achievement liaison, Wes Klinger; athletic council representative, Brad Fruchey; representative to the Diesel-Tingley Scholarship Committee and the Charles Hankish Sr. and Sophia Hankish Scholarship Committee, Wes Klinger; representative for the buildings and grounds committee, Renee Smith and Ken Lugibihl; and Julie Steiner as the representative at the House Bill 9 Public Records Training Seminar.
At this point, the regular meeting began with the approval of the minutes.
Substitute teacher contracts were awarded to Ray Taylor, John Williams, Sally Jeffery and Lezlie Brown.
Robert Beer was appointed to a new seven-year term for the Bluffton-Richland Public Library Board.
The open enrollment policy was approved as well as the ocean focus field study trip for high school biology to the Florida Keys, June 5-13.
After the administrative reports, the Board went into executive session to discuss employment of personnel.
The next meeting will be Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the elementary library.