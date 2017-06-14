Bluffton To Celebrate The 50th Festival Of Wheels On Friday

The 50th Bluffton Festival of Wheels Cruise-In will be Friday, June 16, on Main Street, in downtown Bluffton with antique cars, classic cars, trucks, tractors, golf carts, fire engines, motorcycles and Cushman’s.
Main Street will open for parking at 2 p.m. with registration from 2-5 p.m., rain or shine. The registration fee will be $12. Registration can be mailed to Festival of Wheels, P. O. Box 223, Bluffton, Ohio 45817 and can be accessed at www.blufftonlionsfoundation.org
Judging of cars will begin at 5 p.m. with trophies awarded at 7:30 p.m.
The cruise down South Main Street will begin at 8 p.m., and all vehicles must be removed from Main Street at that time.
Major sponsors for the event are Anderson Tractor Supply Inc., Bluffton Book ReViews, Bluffton Comfort Inn, Bluffton Citizens National Bank, Bluffton First National Bank, Bluffton Hospital (BVHS), Bluffton/Ada Icon, Bluffton/Findlay KOA, Bluffton News, Bluffton Paving Inc., Bluffton Stone Co., Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Citizens National Bank, Cooper Tires, DTR Industries, Edward Jones (Mark Alliman), Ed Reichenbach State Farm Agent, Ellerbrock Spine & Soft Tissue, Family Eye Care Clinic, Luke’s Bar & Grill, Mennonite Home Communities, Quick as a Wink Printing Co., Reineke Ford Findlay, Shannon Theater, Shirley’s Popcorn, Springfield Fireworks & Pottery, Stratton Auto Group and Tommy Tire.
Proceeds from the festival help to support the charity work of the Bluffton Lions Club including Bluffton, Pandora-Gilboa, and Cory-Rawson scholarships for graduating seniors; Sure-Sight eye screening; Bluffton Boys and Girls State; VOSH-Ohio; Pilot dogs; and Ohio Sight/Hearing.
More information is available at www.blufftonlionsfoundation.org and 419-234-2124.