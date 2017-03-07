Bluffton And Local Police Departments Planning Fourth Annual National Night Out

The Bluffton News - 101 N. Main St. - P.O.Box 49 - Bluffton, OH 45817
The Bluffton Police Department (BPD), in conjunction with the Pandora Police Department, is anticipating and planning to host the Fourth Annual National Night Out celebration in Bluffton. This year’s event is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 1, and will be held at the Bluffton Community Swimming Pool from 6-9 p.m., with free pool admission offered all day.
The Bluffton, Beaverdam and Pandora Fire and EMS departments will be a part of the event. The communities that all of these departments serve are invited to attend the event.
Food will be provided along with a number of giveaways, fire truck displays and rides, face painting, bounce houses, live music and more. The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be sponsoring a fireworks display to cap off the night.
“For the 2016 event, we had a great turnout with approximately 2,500 people in attendance, and we served approximately 2,400 hotdogs, 800 bags of chips and 2,600 cans of pop and bottles of water,” said BPD Lieutenant Matt Oglesbee, who has helped coordinate National Night Out in Bluffton the past three years. “We are hoping to have just as many if not more people to attend this year,” he said.
In order to continue to put this event together for the community, the BPD is seeking numerous volunteers and monetary and “in-kind” donations. The idea for the event is for attendees to leave their wallets at home, and no taxpayer money is used to support it. Therefore, the local police departments must rely upon the donations from local organizations and people to make this fun night possible. For those interested in making a donation by way of food, drink, or other needed items, please contact Lt. Oglesbee at 419-358-2961 ext. 110 or email oglesbeem@bluffton-ohi.com. Anyone who would be willing to volunteer, or has a group interested in volunteering, should reach BPD Sergeant Tyler Hochstetler at 419-358-2961 ext. 114 or email at hochstetlert@bluffton-ohio.com. Volunteers will be split into two shifts, with one group helping from 5-7 p.m. and the next group from 7-9 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to stay and help during the whole evening as well.
A rain date for the event has been established for the following day, Wednesday, Aug. 2. For more information on National Night Out, visit www.natw.org.