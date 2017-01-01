BHS Holds 136th Commencemet Ceremony

Marching into graduation to “Pomp and Circumstance” were 82 Bluffton High School soon-to-be graduates at the 136th annual BHS commencement exercises on May 27 at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Valedictorians for the class were Isaac Andreas, Juliana Hotmire, Marley Runk, Jayme Siefer, Sydney Staton, Megan Sycks, Phillip Tatarkov and Sarah Theisen. Salutatorian was Joshua Begg.
Addressing the class and the audience for the class were Sydney Staton and Marley Runk.
The class had chosen the colors red and white and the rose as class symbols and adopted the class motto from Rumi, “It’s your road and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you.”