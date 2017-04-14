Annual Cross Walk Takes Place in Bluffton

The annual ecumenical Cross Walk through Bluffton took place on a sunny and warm Good Friday morning. The Cross Walk began at 11:30 a.m. starting at English Lutheran Church and proceeded on to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Bluffton Presbyterian Church, St. Marys Catholic Church, First United Methodist Church, and ended at First Mennonite Church where a community service began at 12:00 noon. The Cross Walk is held each year on Good Friday to remember Jesus’ steps to the cross, his crucifixion and death.