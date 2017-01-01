1956 Sunliner Top Choice At Bluffton̓s 50th Festival Of Wheels

Most 50th anniversaries are regarded as special occasions, a milestone worth noting and one that’s meant to remember. Bluffton’s 50th anniversary of its Festival of Wheels event was certainly one many won’t forget anytime soon.
Sunny skies and warm summer-like conditions were abruptly interrupted by dark clouds and a torrential downpour during Friday’s Festival of Wheels festivities. However, once the storm moved on, the many spectators who had made their way to the downtown area were rewarded with a double rainbow and the announcement of numerous award winners for 2017’s event.
Main Street, Elm Street, Vine Street and Church Street were all lined with automobiles as parking began at 2 p.m. Registration lasted until shortly after 5 p.m. and plaque winners were announced a little before 7:30 p.m. A total of 188 vehicles were registered and on display Friday afternoon. Also, nearly a dozen tractors were parked in the CNB parking lot and several motorcycles and golf carts were sprinkled in amongst the various cars and trucks for all automobile enthusiasts to enjoy.
The Best of Show award for this year’s installment of the Festival of Wheels was given to Thomas Brumley, Findlay, who is the owner of a tangerine and white 1956 Ford Sunliner Convertible.
The Mayor’s Choice was a black 1931 Model A Ford owned by Jim Bemiller, Bluffton.
A 1966 Ford Econoline cabover pickup owned by JoAnn Henry, Ada, won the Lions Choice.
The Sponsors’ Choice award went to a 1965 Pontiac GTO convertible owned by Joe Tschuor, Bluffton.
