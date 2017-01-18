The first council meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. in the Town Hall turned out to be a long one, with the bulk of the nearly two hours of proceedings being monopolized by a single issue.
After the opening routine, Roger Warren nominated Rich Johnson as council president, and that was approved.
Then, three pieces of legislation were passed without any discussion. First, an ordinance establishing a tuition reimbursement program for employees of the village of Bluffton was passed on emergency (without the need for future readings). Ordinance 2-17, also approved under emergency, allowed for the appropriation of funds to the Water/Sewer Improvement Fund.