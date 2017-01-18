Council Approves Bike Path, Village Administrator Relieved of Position

by Sarah Beechboard   Bluffton Town Hall held its second council meeting of the year on a rainy Monday night. As usual, the meeting was held at 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of January. After order was called and the pledge was recited, the minutes from the previous meeting as well as the bills were approved without any discussion. There also were four pieces of legislation passed.

“Tommy Bears” Help Put a Smile on Children’s Faces at Bluffton Pediatrics

by Megan Watson   Anyone who knows Tom Dotson of Tommy Tire Sales knows he loves his communities.  While Dotson, his wife and two daughters reside in Vaughnsville, he also thinks of the communities surrounding his three tire shops – Ada, Bluffton and Toledo – as his second home.  The goal of his business is to sell tires, but, for Dotson, it goes much further than just rubber and rims.  He wants each community to know that he fully supports those that live there, especially the kids. 

Bluffton Swim Team Donates to Village

   The addition of a new heating unit to the Bluffton pool last summer was less expensive than expected, according to Mayor Augsburger, but still was in the $20,000 to $30,000 range. The swim team, whose president is Jennie Wilson, wanted to show its appreciation to the village for making their mornings in the pool a less numbing experience. On behalf of the swim team, Wilson and vice president Nicole Mikesell, presented the village council a check for $1000 with a promise of more this coming year. Treasurer for the organization is Jason Diller.
   Wilson has worked with the swim team for the last 10 years and has managed the pool for the last two summers. Her goal was to build the swim team into a thriving organization.

Long Discussion of Single Issue Ensues at Council’s First Meeting of the Year

    The first council meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. in the Town Hall turned out to be a long one, with the bulk of the nearly two hours of proceedings being monopolized by a single issue.
   After the opening routine, Roger Warren nominated Rich Johnson as council president, and that was approved.
   Then, three pieces of legislation were passed without any discussion. First, an ordinance establishing a tuition reimbursement program for employees of the village of Bluffton was passed on emergency (without the need for future readings). Ordinance 2-17, also approved under emergency, allowed for the appropriation of funds to the Water/Sewer Improvement Fund.

