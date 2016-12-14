According to Christine McCafferty, reading teacher at Buffton Elementary, the elementary students in grades K through 5 collected $3,172.44 in change for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in a Pennies for Patients drive.
McCafferty says that every year the elementary collects items for something or someone in need as a way of instilling in students the idea of helping out others in time of need. She believes “blood cancer is something that, sadly, everyone has a connection to whether they know someone who is fighting it currently, or someone who has fought it in the past, or they themselves have experienced it first hand.”