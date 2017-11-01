Long Discussion of Single Issue Ensues at Council’s First Meeting of the Year

    The first council meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. in the Town Hall turned out to be a long one, with the bulk of the nearly two hours of proceedings being monopolized by a single issue.
   After the opening routine, Roger Warren nominated Rich Johnson as council president, and that was approved.
   Then, three pieces of legislation were passed without any discussion. First, an ordinance establishing a tuition reimbursement program for employees of the village of Bluffton was passed on emergency (without the need for future readings). Ordinance 2-17, also approved under emergency, allowed for the appropriation of funds to the Water/Sewer Improvement Fund.

Bluffton Exempted Village School Board Makes Appointments for 2017

    The Bluffton Board of Education met for a re-organizational meeting and a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at the elementary media center.
   After the agenda was approved, officers were elected for the 2017 year:
   Ken Lugibihl was elected president and Brad Fruchey was elected as vice president.

Promotions within Police Department Highlight Village Council Meeting

by Ron Geiser   In one of the shortest meetings in the past few years, Bluffton Village Council approved four ordinances and two resolutions at its final 2016 meeting Monday night at Town Hall. Promotions and a new hire in the police department also were enacted.
   Of note was the return of Councilman Sean Burrell after an extended bed stay following surgery. He had listened in on two meetings by way of phone, but had not participated in voting.
   All the new laws were passed under emergency rules, meaning they will become effective at the start of 2017.

Bluffton Elementary Students Collect Coins for Pennies for Patients Drive

   According to Christine McCafferty, reading teacher at Buffton Elementary, the elementary students in grades K through 5 collected $3,172.44 in change for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in a Pennies for Patients drive.
   McCafferty says that every year the elementary collects items for something or someone in need as a way of instilling in students the idea of helping out others in time of need. She believes “blood cancer is something that, sadly, everyone has a connection to whether they know someone who is fighting it currently, or someone who has fought it in the past, or they themselves have experienced it first hand.”

